Norma Jeane Crain, 94, of Wamego, Kansas, formally of Manhattan, KS passed away on Sunday (May 1, 2022) at Good Samaritan Society-Valley Vista in Wamego.
Born January 25, 1928 in Harrisonville, Missouri, Jeane was the daughter of Charlie Booker and Josie Agnes (Cantrell) Luther. She married Wilse Earl Crain on August 17, 1944 in Harrisonville, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October, 26 1995.
Jeane was a longtime and active member of College Heights Baptist Church in Manhattan. She was also a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW. She was an avid reader and loved arts and crafts, sewing, quilting and crocheting. She loved helping others and was “Mom” to many of the neighborhood children. Many family and friends will fondly remember her as “Munner”, the name given to her over 50 years ago.
Jeane sold Avon and provided childcare in her home for many years but her greatest treasure was her family and all the times they spent together.
Survivors include four daughters, Barbara Kesner of Overland Park, KS, Terri Bruyere of Wamego, KS, Sharon Daniels of Wamego, KS and Lynn Crain (Richard Grime) of Westmoreland, KS; eleven grandchildren, Brandy Goheen, Angie Curtis (Jon), Matt Booth (Jen), Frank Daniels (Randi), Wilse Daniels (Bambi), Mason Kesner, Roger Crain (Denise), Michelle Williams (Darian), Josie Truitt (Michael), Lena Feldkamp (Brad), Charlie Crain, twenty eight loving great grandchildren and nine great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Crain was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wilse; a son, Wilse “Butch” Crain; a daughter, Carolyn Bradshaw; a grandson, Alex Goheen; and a brother, Charles Luther.
A service to celebrate the life of Norma will be held Thursday (May 12, 2022) at 2:00 p.m. at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego with Pastor Tim Gotchey officiating. The family will meet with friends on Thursday (May 12, 2022) from 1:00 until the time of services at the funeral home.
There will also be a Celebration of Life at the Garden City, MO Community Building on Saturday (May 28, 2022) at 12:00 Noon. Inurnment will be held in Garden City, Missouri.
Memorials may be made to VFW Home for Children or St Judes Childrens Research Hospital and may be left with Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Road, Wamego, KS 66547.
