Orwin Glenn Havenstein
Orwin Glenn Havenstein, 79, of Westmoreland, Kansas, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home. He was a life-long resident of the area.
Orwin was born March 15, 1941, in Manhattan, Kansas, the son of Carl and Martha Ringel Havenstein. He attended local school.
Orwin spent his adult life as a farmer and rancher, operating his own farm near Flush. He loved to work his cattle and diligently worked the land. He also raised a large garden and was a jack-of-all-trades. He was always willing to help family and friends with a project. In his earlier years he did carpentry work. He loved the time he could spend with his family and enjoyed following the sporting activities of his children and grandchildren.
Orwin married Eleanor LaReta Cogswell on May 6, 1961, in Alma, Kansas. She survives at their home.
Orwin is also survived by his children; Steve Havenstein (Sherry), Wamego, Mark Havenstein (Pam), Westmoreland, and Teresa Peverley (Guy), Wamego; his grandchildren, Lindsay Bryant (Travis), Penokee, Ashley Beam (Garin), St. George, Brad Havenstein, Westmoreland, Dylan Havenstein (Taylor), Wamego, Wyatt Peverley (Catherine), Westmoreland, Brandi Peverley, Hays, and Zack Havenstein, Westmoreland; his great-grandchildren, Lakin, Dawsyn, and Ellie; and his siblings, Shirley Roudybush Auburn, Keith Havenstein, Kansas City. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Joleen Blankley and Marvin Havenstein.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will hold a private service. A Celebration of life will be held for the public at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children, and those may be sent in care of Campanella-Evans Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com
