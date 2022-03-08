Patricia E. “Pat” Muller, 84, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at the St. Marys Manor.
She was born January 29, 1938, in Reedley, CA., the daughter of Gaines and Sarah Dowling Pollard. Pat lived in California, Kansas City, and Emmett while growing up. She graduated from St. Marys High School.
Pat worked as a librarian for the Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library for many years. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Pat was an avid reader. She enjoyed playing golf, bingo, and dominoes with her friends.
Pat and Joseph T. “Jody” Muller were united in marriage in 1955. He preceded her in death on April 28, 2019. Pat was preceded by two sisters, Evelyn Hesse and Sister Agnes Eileen Dunn; her son, Joseph T. “Jay” Muller Jr.
Survivors include four sons, Brad (Maria) Muller, Cancun, Mexico, Jim (Sherry) Muller, Gilroy CA., Mike Muller, St. Marys, and Jeff (Amy) Muller, Topeka; her daughter Tricia (Tom) Becker, KC, MO; a daughter-in-law Penny Muller, Olathe; 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, March 11, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. Pat will lie in state, and the family will receive friends from 5:00 until the Rosary that starts at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library or Elara Caring Hospice
and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
