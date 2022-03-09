Patricia G. Huddleston, 91, of Camillus, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Syracuse. Born in Wamego, Kansas, Patty, known as “Mutti”, was the youngest of five children of musical parents. She graduated from Wamego High School and attended Kansas State University and the University of Kansas, where she received a bachelor’s degree in music. Patty lived in New York City and later Salzburg, Austria because of her husband’s profession as an opera and Broadway singer. She returned to the U.S. in 1967 where she settled in Syracuse. Patty joined her husband in concerts and collaborated at various times with her siblings, Joyce, as violinist, and Robert, as pianist. She was employed by the Manhattan Public Library in Manhattan, KS. Patty was a member of the D.A.R., volunteered at Community General Hospital and was a driver for the American Cancer Society Road to Recovery program. Mutti was a gifted musician with a lovely soprano voice, and a loving person with a deep faith in Jesus Christ. She joins her husband Paul to continue their duets in heaven. Patty was predeceased by her husband, Paul; parents, Otto and Irma Glotzbach; daughter, Karen; grandson, Nathaniel; brother, Robert Glotzbach; and sisters, Alice Soldan, Virginia Thompson and Joyce Green. Surviving are her children, Kathryn Huddleston (David Coon), Heidi Cross (Don), Christian, Joel (Tammy) and Fiona Richardson (George); 11 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends may call Monday, March 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Buranich Funeral Home, 5431 W. Genesee St., Camillus.
A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 127 Chapel Dr., Syracuse. Patricia will be laid to rest at the convenience of the family in Wakefield Cemetery, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a food pantry of your choice.
Share condolences at
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.