Patricia G. Huddleston, 91, of Camillus, passed away Saturday in Syracuse. Born in Wamego, Kansas, Patty, known as “Mutti”, was the youngest of five children of musical parents. She graduated from Wamego High School and attended Kansas State University and the University of Kansas, where she received a bachelor’s degree in music. Patty lived in New York City and later Salzburg, Austria because of her husband’s profession as an opera and Broadway singer. She returned to the U.S. in 1967 where she settled in Syracuse. Patty joined her husband in concerts and collaborated at various times with her siblings, Joyce, as violinist, and Robert, as pianist. She was employed by the Manhattan Public Library in Manhattan, KS. Patty was a member of the D.A.R., volunteered at Community General Hospital and was a driver for the American Cancer Society Road to Recovery program. Mutti was a gifted musician with a lovely soprano voice, and a loving person with a deep faith in Jesus Christ. She joins her husband Paul to continue their duets in heaven. Patty was predeceased by her husband, Paul; parents, Otto and Irma Glotzbach; daughter, Karen; grandson, Nathaniel; brother, Robert Glotzbach; and sisters, Alice Soldan, Virginia Thompson and Joyce Green. Surviving are her children, Kathryn Huddleston (David Coon), Heidi Cross (Don), Christian, Joel (Tammy) and Fiona Richardson (George); 11 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Friday, May 27 at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Church, 17665 Old Post Rd, Wamego. Patricia will be laid to rest in Highland Cemetery, Wakefield, KS.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a food pantry of your choice.
Share condolences at
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.