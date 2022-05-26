Patricia J. Guth died May 25, 2022, at Lexington Park Rehabilitation Center in Topeka.
She was born June 20, 1930, in Topeka, the daughter of Herman and Ocea Rogers-Mansell.
Mrs. Guth attended Alma High School and Kansas State University. She was the co-owner of Guth Insurance and Real Estate Agency in Wamego for over 30 years.
Mrs. Guth was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Wamego, Kansas. She was a member of the Pottawatomie County Cancer Society and was active for many years in the annual fund drives for the society.
She was married to Clement B. Guth December 27, 1948, in Alma, Kansas. He preceded her in Death.
Patricia is survived by her son, Larry R. Guth of Topeka.
A visitation will be Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Wamego, followed by Burial at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church Cemetery. Memorials and donations are suggested to the American Heart Association, or the CAT Association of Topeka and may be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
