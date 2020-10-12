Paul A. Flach
Paxico—Paul A. Flach, 76, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka after a short battle with cancer.
He was born January 27, 1944, at Wamego, the son of Joseph Henry and Helen (Glotzbach) Flach. Paul grew up on the family farm and graduated from Paxico High School with the class of ’62. He served in the Army Reserves, retiring after 30 years of service.
Paul farmed for many years; he owned and operated Paxico Fina Service for several years. He later worked at Balderson then Caterpillar, for 25 years. Paul’s memberships include the Sacred Heart Church at Newbury, a board member of Wabaunsee County Fire District #7, commander of the American Legion at Paxico for many years. He also was a past president and was a member of the Flint Hills Tractor Club. Paul loved to help others. He enjoyed gardening, and babysitting his great-grandchildren. Paul Loved His Family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clarence “Bud,” Robert, Lawrence “Larry,” and a sister Edna M. Zeller.
In 1968 he was united in marriage to Linda Cromwell, to this union, a son Mathew and daughter Cheri Dean were born. They later divorced.
On October 22, 1988, Elizabeth “Liz” Moege and Paul Anthony Flach were united in marriage. To this union, a daughter Alicia Marie was born. Liz and Alicia survive of the home.
Other survivors include his son, Mat (Sue) Flach, Paxico: a daughter, Cheri Bawden, Holton; His brother, Walter Flach, Wamego; sister-in-law, Barbara Flach, Paxico; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newbury. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Mr. Flach will lie in state, and the family will receive friends from 5:00 until the rosary at 7:00 P.M. Friday, October 16, 2020, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Mater Dei Catholic School and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.