Paul Ellis Kemp, 81, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2022, surrounded by his family. Born on September 15, 1940, in Kingman, KS, he graduated from Kingman High School before earning a degree from Hutchinson Community College and attending Bethel College. On August 28, 1960, he married Edna Ruth Schwartz at First Mennonite Church in Pretty Prairie where he was a long-time member.
Early in life, Paul developed a zest for the outdoors, which carried over into his adult years. His tales of youthful escapades trapping, fishing, and hunting kept his family entertained for years. Frog hunting with his father and sons was a favorite activity.
Paul worked for many years at Cessna Fluid Power in Hutchinson, followed by a later career farming and ranching near Pretty Prairie. Paul and Edna Ruth ran Kemp Family Farm which has been in the family since 1884, and he especially enjoyed working with his cow/calf herd. Paul also served as Transportation Director for USD 311 in Pretty Prairie and had a major impact on the lives of students and young people who met him.
Paul was an avid collector of antique oil lamps, bells, and other treasures he and Edna Ruth unearthed at estate and garage sales. His good humor and joke-telling were his calling cards with family and friends.
His greatest pride was family, and in later years he took particular pleasure in spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Paul called many lively Bingo games around the Kemp farm dining room table on holidays.
Paul is survived by his wife of 61 years Edna Ruth; sons Todd (Jean), Tim (Deb), and Chris (Kim); nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Hilia Kemp; sisters Juanita Henning and Betty White; and brother Calvin Joe Kemp.
A memorial service will be held at 3 pm on Friday, February 25, 2022, at First Mennonite Church of Pretty Prairie. Family visitation will be at the church beginning at 2 pm. Friends may sign the book from 9 am to 5 pm Wednesday and Thursday at Elliott Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Mennonite Disaster Service, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
