Peggy Ann Walker
Peggy Ann Walker, 64, of McFarland, Kansas, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Stormont-Vail Heath Center in Topeka. She was a long-time resident of the area.
Peggy was born on August 6, 1956, in Columbus, Kansas, the daughter of Wayne and Rena Robbins Edwards. She attended local grade schools and Seaman High School. Peggy then attended Fort Scott Community College and Kaw Area Vo-tech.
Peggy owned and operated her over the road trucking company for over 25 years. She loved to drive and enjoyed seeing the different parts of the country. Peggy was also an active member of the McFarland Senior Center and Trinity Lutheran Church.
Peggy married John Walker on August 11, 1973, in Topeka, Kansas. He survives at their home.
Peggy had a passionate spirit with an extra-large heart. She knew no stranger and found it easy to start a conversation with anyone. She loved to go fishing, and enjoyed camping and boating. She loved to be outdoors. Peggy enjoyed going to the lake house and watching the deer. She fed and nurtured her local hummingbirds and loved her cats. Peggy loved time with her family and made her Easter celebration an entire family affair. Peggy was one who always wanted to help others and her last act was organ donation.
Peggy is also survived by her children; Mary Jane Finney (Brad), McFarland, Julie TenEyck (Kenneth), McFarland, and Jubal Walker (Wendy), Edmond, Oklahoma; her grandchildren, Virginia Walker, Jonathon Walker (Kait), Candace TenEyck, (Chris), Aimee Runyon (Ryan), Tyler TenEyck, Kayla Burd (Jake), and Sara Martin; her great-grandchildren, Luna Runyon and Reaver Davis; her siblings, Terry Eveleth, Craig Edwards, Gary Edwards, Ricky Edwards, and Debbie Freeborn. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, Anna Marie Miller, and brothers, Jimmy Wayne Edwards and Edgar LeRoy Edwards.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in McFarland. Reverend Chris Vossler will be officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. The family will greet friends beginning at 10:30 am prior to the service. They suggest memorial contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church or the McFarland Senior Center, and those may be sent in care of Campanella-Gentry Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
