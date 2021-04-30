Philip Theodore Harrison died April 7, 2021 at the age of 19. He was born December 17, 2001 to Kenneth and Melissa Harrison in Bethesda Maryland. He grew up in Hayden Idaho and Leaf River Illinois before moving to St. Mary’s Kansas in 2014 to attend the boarding school at St. Mary’s Academy. He graduated with the class of 2020. Philip was a freshman at Kansas State University and was majoring in Psychology. He was a member of the Assumption Chapel. In the winter of 2020 he took a trip to Ireland where he fell in love with the country. His favorite rivalry is captured in the phrase “GO ARMY, BEAT NAVY”.
Philip was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Richard and Mary Billingsley. He is survived by his parents, brothers Joshua, Zachary, Luke, Joseph, and Nicholas, sisters Amy and Rosemary, and his niece Eleanor, who loved playing Uncle Wiggley over FaceTime with him. He is also survived by his paternal grandparents, Dr. Lester and Joanne Harrison, and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
A public rosary was said at 5:20 P.M. at Assumption Chapel Monday, April 12, 2021. His Requiem Mass was held at 8:25 A.M. at the Assumption Chapel on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Interment is in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, St. Marys. Memorial contributions are being sent to Regina Pacis Monastery, Benedictines of the Immaculate in Italy and sent to Kenneth Harrison in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St., St. Marys Kansas 66536.
