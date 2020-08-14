Ralph Melvin Suther
Ralph Melvin Suther, 90, of Blaine, Kansas, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Via Christi Village in Manhattan. He was a long-time member of the community.
Ralph was born on January 3, 1930, in Axtell, Kansas, the son of Fred and Freda Tegeler Suther. He attended local schools and graduated from Blaine Rural High School in 1948. Ralph entered the U.S. Army in 1951, serving as a sergeant in the Korean War.
A farmer and rancher his entire adult life, Ralph also worked five years for the Pottawatomie County FSA when first returning from the Service. He started R&R Suther Farms north of Westmoreland and was a DeKalb Seeds dealer for sixty years.
Ralph was very active in the community, serving twenty years on the Westmoreland and Rock Creek School Boards and two terms on the Pottawatomie County Extension Council. He served on the boards of Kansas Pork Producers and Westmoreland Low Income Housing, as well as nine years on the Board of the Beattie Farmers Union Cooperative Assn. He was a member of the Kansas Livestock Association, American Legion Post 181, and since 1948, a member of the Knights of Columbus. Ralph was a member of St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church in Blaine, serving on its church council. Then becoming a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan, he served as lector for many years. He was a devoted blood donor all his adult life until age would not permit. Ralph enjoyed traveling and had visited most states as well as ten other countries.
He married Kathleen Helen Retter on October 13, 1951 in Blaine. She preceded him in death on October 28, 2013. Ralph then married Karen Peters Hartner on November 28, 2014, in Manhattan. She survives at their home.
Ralph is also survived by his daughters; Susie Kufahl (Jay), Wheaton, and Betsy Prockish (Wayne), Topeka; his sons, Ron Suther (Micki), Westmoreland; Steve Suther (Anne), Onaga; and Dan Suther (Gina), Westmoreland; his step-daughters, Hilary Wahlen, Manhattan, and Kayleen Classen (Donald “Bo”), Manhattan; his step-son, Keith Hartner, Manhattan; his sixteen grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and twenty-three great-grandchildren; Tracy Murphy (Anthony) and children, Logan and Grant, Audrea Martens (Eric) and children, Jarritt and Bailey, Matt Suther (Kim) and children Evelyn and Cordell, Greg Suther (Elise) and step-sons, Nick and Jake; Grace Suther and daughter, Nicole; Shea Tarrant (David) and children, Rory and Rhys, Frankie Kietzman (Dane) and daughter, Ezri; Tom Suther, Aileen Taylor (Ryan) and daughter, Lena; Holly Thomas (Josh) and daughter, Jillian; Maggie Butler (Matthew) and daughter, Gabrielle; step-grandson Dustin (Jen) Prockish and daughter, Hannah; Abbey (Bryan) Hefti and sons, Freddy and Ralph; Weston Prockish, Skyler Suther (Anna) and children, Lincoln, Logan and Landon; Colter Suther (Kayla) and daughters, Rylea and Reese; and Walker Suther; step-grandchildren, Savannah Smith, Kylie Classen and Ancel Classen; Ralph’s brothers, Jerry (Sharol) Suther, Panora, Iowa, and Joe Suther (Ginger), Williamsburg; his sisters, Vera Strunk, Wamego; Sister Betty Suther, Concordia; Sister Eleanor Suther, Atchison; and Mary Gerstner (Al), Topeka.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Blaine. The family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church in Blaine, to include a Rosary prayer service at 7:00 pm. They suggest memorial contributions to the Caring Community Foundation for the Rock Creek USD 323 Endowment, and those may be sent in care of the mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
