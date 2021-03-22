Ramona LaVonne (Burgman) Riniker age 88 passed away March 20 th , 2021 at the Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice Center, Ascension Via Christi Hospital St Francis in Wichta, Kansas. She was born August 27, 1932 near Randolph Kansas daughter of Art and Goldie Burgman.
Ramona married her High School Sweetheart Joe in 1951. They moved to San Diego where he was stationed in the Navy. After Joe left the military they moved back to Manhattan where they raised 3 children.
Her husband Joseph (Joe) Riniker preceded her in death in March, 2019. She was also preceded in death by one infant son William; her parents; and five siblings: Norma, Donna, Marie, Vance and Verna.
She worked as a waitress for many establishments, including Varsity Drug, Wareham Cafe and Kecks Steakhouse. She worked for McCall Pattern Company and retired in 1986. Joe and Ramona enjoyed traveling to Europe, and all over the United States including Alaska and Hawaii. She was a great hostess for family gatherings and took care of the grandkids and several elderly relatives. Her passion was learning about genealogy and gardening.
Ramona is survived by her sister Bonnie Stover of Manhattan; three children: Rhonda Riniker and partner Mark Marion, Alan Riniker and wife Vickie, and Brian Riniker and wife Judy; four grandchildren: Ashley Riniker, Joey Blenn, James Blenn, and Jacob Blenn; and two great grandchildren: Athena and Hunter Blenn.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Reverend Kevin Larson officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6:00 PM Wednesday at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Interim Healthcare Hospice or Sedalia Community Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
