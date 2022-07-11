Ramona Roberta Tessendorf was born April 6, 1930, at the home place to Martha Wilhelmina (Marten) and Robert Fredrick Hartwich of Duluth, KS. She acquired her love of animals and farming being raised on the Hartwich family farm.
She was a life-long resident of Onaga, KS, and graduated from Onaga High School in 1948. She worked in Topeka for the State of Kansas for 5 years before marrying Harold Dean Tessendorf on January 31, 1959. Harold was the son of Nellie Marie (Hiser) and Henry Robert Tessendorf. After marriage she worked as a chair side-assistant for Dr. Don Morrow, DDS and later for the United Telephone Company in Onaga. In 1964, Harold and Ramona moved to the Tessendorf family farm and ranch. Later they were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Roberta.
Most importantly Ramona was a farmwife and mother. On the farm Ramona could be found running all the equipment except the combine and baler with her husband, Harold. She and Harold worked side-by-side on the farm and raising cattle, hogs and chickens. Ramona would also help cattle and hogs through difficult births. Ramona and Harold worked the family farm and ranch until they retired in 2005. She also enjoyed sewing and baking (including making wedding dresses and decorating wedding cakes), crocheting and playing the organ.
Throughout her life, Ramona was very active in the community. She was recognized for 25 years of service in the local Family Community Education club. During the 18 years Roberta was in 4-H, Ramona worked with numerous other 4-H members on their projects.
As a life-long member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Duluth, KS she was active in Lutheran Women’s Missionary League since 1959, taught Sunday school, led the Senior Choir and was the head organist for over 50 years.
Ramona and Harold were lifelong Republicans and very active in the Republican Party until their passing. In 1968 she was a Delegate At-Large for Kansas to the Republican National Convention in Miami, FL. She was elected to many terms as a Republican Precinct Committee Woman and served as a local election judge. For nearly 50 years she was also very active in the Kansas Federation of Republican Women where she started several local clubs, held multiple club and district offices, served as the KFRW State Chaplin for 6 years and was nominated several times for the KFRW Woman of Achievement Award. Culminating in a Lifetime Achievement award from the Pottawatomie County Republican Party and GOP in December 2021.
Ramona is survived by her daughter, Roberta of Overland Park, KS; nephews Hugh Tessendorf of Wichita, KS; Larry Tessendorf of Bulverde, Texas; Steve Tessendorf of Evansville, IN, and many other relatives and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by Harold, her husband of 60 years and her parents.
The funeral service was July 11th, at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
The funeral service was July 11th, at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
