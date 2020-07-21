Randa “Randy” Lee Tessendorf, 67, Onaga, KS passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at his home.
On November 29, 1953, Randy was born to Gilbert and Christeen (Goddard) Tessendorf in Westmoreland, Kansas. He graduated from Wamego High School. Randy was a carpenter for most of his life, excelling in many areas of his work. He was united in marriage with his soul mate, Judy Fay Jackson, on September 28, 2014. She survives of the home.
Randy enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. He was also known for having the best looking vegetable garden and loved watching any kind of sporting event.
He is also survived by 3 children, Randa Harless (Kristy), Montana, Kelly Tessendorf, Georgia, and Ashley Vargo, Georgia; two sisters, Lena Simmer, Wamego, KS, and Lois Tessendorf, Salina, KS; two brothers, Chris Tessendorf (Kelley), Newton, KS, and Donavan Russell (Andrea), Utah; and six grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Matthew Tessendorf, and a sister, Catherine Mooney.
Graveside services at the Wamego City Cemetery will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the Randa Tessendorf Memorial Fund to be designated at a later time. Memorials may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may also be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com
