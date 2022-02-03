Randall Mitchell

Randall “Randy” Ray Mitchell, 63, of Alma, Kansas, passed away on January 29, 2022. Randy was born on April 2, 1958 to Darrell & Mary Ann (Borsdorf) Mitchell in Topeka. He went on to graduate from Shawnee Heights High School in 1976.
In the nineties, Randy moved to Colorado. He then maintained condo communities for several years in Granby, while enjoying taking trips in his Winnebago across the United States. He returned to Topeka in the early 2000’s, to work as a specialist with DeVader’s pools and spas. He had taken up multiple occupations throughout his life, including pool maintenance, car sales, property management, and carpet cleaning.
A member of the Lake Wabaunsee community since the 1960’s, lake life was a staple in Randy’s life. He enjoyed boating, riding his golf cart, and driving his pontoon boat around the lake. The community will remember Randy as the central hub on the lake, always drinking Lord Calvert & Seltzer Water. He was very social, and his neighbors would travel from around the lake to have a drink in his bar, which would host lively drinks from his garage. Alongside lake life, Randy enjoyed traveling, including his most recent trip to the Yucatán area of Mexico, as well as cruises to Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Cozumel, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Grand Turk, and lastly St Thomas USVI where he saw his daughter get married on the beach.
Spending time with family & friends was important to Randy. He leaves behind one daughter, Jaimie Rice (Justin), and one grand-dog, Frankie. Also survived by Randy are two nephews, Nick & Jesse Mitchell as well as two nieces, Rachel Mitchell & Danae Oltmanns (Jacob). He is preceded in passing by his parents and three brothers: Paul Allen, Richard D., & David J. Mitchell.
A Memorial Service will be held at Dove Funerals & Cremations Southwest, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka, on Sunday February 6, 2022 at noon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.