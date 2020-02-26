Randall R. Weeks, Sr.
Randall R. Weeks, Sr., 65, of Beatrice passed away at the Beatrice Community Hospital on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was born March 3, 1954 at Marysville, KS to Frank and Louise (Hale) Weeks. He grew up in the Fostoria, Kansas area. Randall worked as an automotive mechanic and also farmed. He will be remembered as a “jack of all trades” and was always there to help a friend when needed.
Survivors include five children, Michele Kirby, Randall R. Weeks, Jr., Jessica Lathrom and significant other, Jim White, Joshua Weeks, Colter (Kryshala) Weeks; six siblings, Shirley (Danny) Cox, Don (Diane) Weeks, Diane (Danny) Reves, Rick Weeks, Debbie (David) Lundgrun, Penny (Roger) Nelson; one sister-in-law, Shelley Weeks; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Louise (Hale) Weeks; sister, LaVonne “Shorty” McGuire; brothers, Larry Weeks and Roger Weeks.
An informal Celebration of Life will be held at the Louisville Gym on Saturday, February 1st beginning at 2:00.
