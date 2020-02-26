Ray Herman Dieball
Ray Herman Dieball of Manhattan, died February 3, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
He was born March 2, 1925, on the family farm west of Alma, Kansas, the son of Albert H. and Lillian U. (Noller) Dieball. Ray graduated from Alma High School in the Class of 1943.
Ray was married to Betty L. Rochester on November 19, 1947, and they moved to the family farm. The lived on the family farm until moving into Alma in 1970, and then moved to Manhattan in 1980.
Ray was a farmer stockman on the family farm west of Alma along Mill Creek. The family raised Registered Hereford cattle for many years. Ray enjoyed the farming life spending many hours behind a team of mules or horses. He often helped out the neighbors by pitching bundles during thrashing. In 1970 he went to work for the Alta Vista and Alma CO-OP Grain Elevators and farm supplies. In 1977 he Incorporated B & R. Farm Supply Company in east Manhattan. He later he worked for Manhattan Medical Center and for Pottawatomie County Roads and Bridges Department. During his retirement he owned Ray’s Sharpening and would sharpen all your household tools.
He was a member of the Peace United Church of Christ in Alma, and was a member and Past Master of the A.F. & A.M. Masonic Lodge #161in Alma that later transferred to the Wamego Lodge # 75.
Ray enjoyed being outdoors and the family would swim in Mill Creek and have cookouts, he and Betty camped for many years, and Ray was known for his homemade wine.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife Betty on April 4, 2015. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Jennie Dieball; two grandchildren: Tyrel Dieball and Callea Breiner; and by his three siblings: Lillian Zerbe, Alberta Wertzberger and Donald Dieball.
Survivors include his three sons: Al Dieball and his wife Kathy of Manhattan, Robert Dieball and his wife Kayla of Manhattan, and Marc Dieball and his wife Kathy of Leonardville; three grandchildren: Shanna Griffin (Kevin), Cory Dieball (Sally), and Bill Dieball; five great-grandchildren: Taylor Dieball, Blake Griffin, Cole Dieball, Karsten and Kasen Breiner; and his grandson son-in- law Chad Breiner.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, February 7th, at the Peace United Church of Christ, 401 Grand Ave., Alma, with Reverend Michael Vollbrecht officiating. Interment will follow in the Peace United Church Cemetery in Alma.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, February 6th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Peace United Church of Christ or the Good Shepherd Hospice House. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
