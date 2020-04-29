Raymond “Dale” Snapp
Raymond “Dale” Snapp, age 90, of Wamego, KS passed away Sunday, April 26,
2020 at his home.
On August 3, 1929, Dale was born to James “Austin” and Ada (Scritchfield) Snapp near Westmoreland, KS. Dale graduated from Westmoreland High School in 1947. After working on the farm, he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1950 where he served during the Korean War until his Honorable Discharge in 1954. After his service, Dale worked in construction before beginning his 38-year association with Standard Oil Company. He was united in marriage to Alta Marie Boman on January 16, 1956 at the First United Methodist Church in Belleville, KS. She preceded him in death on January 29, 2017.
Dale enjoyed traveling. He and Alta traveled to Hawaii several times. After retirement, they spent many winters in Alamo, TX. He also enjoyed fishing for crappie and walleye, camping, and was an avid bowler. He was a 60-year member of the Masonic Lodge, a member of the American Legion, and a former mayor of Wamego.
He is survived by three daughters, Janet Seematter (Terry), Manhattan, KS, Connie Carr (Kent), Wamego, KS, and Pam Havenstein (Mark), Westmoreland, KS; one son, Randy Snapp (Lori), Holt, MO; nine grandchildren, Christopher Seematter (Janae), Wamego, KS, Caitlin Davis (Cody), Jackson, NE, Lindsay Bryant (Travis), Penokee, KS, Zach Havenstein, Westmoreland, KS, Brad Havenstein, Westmoreland, KS, Greg Snapp, Liberty, MO, Chad Snapp, Springfield, MO, Allison Snapp, Holt, MO, and Tyler Snapp, Holt, MO; four great-grandchildren, Westin and Anna Seematter, and Colton and Sierra Davis; one sister, Helen Beashore, Edwardsville, KS; and a sister-in-law, Rita Snapp, Westmoreland, KS.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Kenny Snapp.
Private funeral services will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, with a private burial service held at Westmoreland City Cemetery. Dale will lie-in-state at the funeral home Friday, May 1 st from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to Wamego Community Foundation – Veteran’s Memorial, or the Wamego High School Honor Flight, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, P.O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Online condolences may also be left at www.stewartfuneralhomes.com
