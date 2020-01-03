Rayonna Genevieve Mock-Savage
Rayonna Genevieve Mock-Savage, 88, of Alma, KS, formerly of Paxico died Jan. 1, 2020, at the Rolling Hills Assisted Living Center in Topeka.
Rayonna was born Jan. 6, 1931, in Newkirk, Oklahoma, the daughter of John and Elizabeth Muckenthaler Noll.
Rayonna married Elmer Mock on Sept. 1, 1951. He preceded her in death on Nov. 17, 1993. She then married John Savage on June 22, 2002. He survives at their home.
Rayonna is also survived by her children; Clyde Mock (Pamela), Topeka, Betty Lesline (Larry), Alma, Beverly Newton (Bill), Paxico, Bob Mock (Rhonda), Wichita, Cathy Decker, Topeka, Sharon Maike (Tim), Alma, and Tom Mock (Lori), Scranton; her step-children, Greg Savage (Liz), Paul Savage, David Savage (Jennifer), and Mike Savage (Nicole), all of Alma.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Monday, January 6, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in rural Paxico, Kansas. Father Mike Peterson will be the Celebrant. The family will greet friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, at the church, on Sunday. A rosary prayer service will be held at 6:00 pm.
