Regina “Martha” Bettencourt (Elder)
Regina “Martha” Bettencourt (Elder) 82, of Wamego, Kansas passed away Monday, May 25th at home peacefully surrounded by her husband, Lee, and children John, Laura, Sandra and Linda.
She was born on September 4, 1937 in Wheaton, Kansas to Damien L. and Corinne L. Elder (Miller). She grew up in Havensville, Kansas and graduated from Havensville High School in 1955. After graduation she moved to Topeka, Kansas and worked for the State and that is where she met the love of her life, George Lee Bettencourt who was from Oakland, CA and was stationed at Forbes Airforce Base. On December 21, 1958 they married and were blessed with 62 years.
She and Lee lived a short time in San Lorenzo, CA where their three oldest children were born, but in 1966 moved back to Havensville where they lived for 40 years. During this time Martha worked as a Nurses Aid and Emergency Medical Technician for the Onaga Community Hospital, Onaga, Kansas. After raising her 5 children she went to Kaw Valley Technical School and earned her Licensed Practical Nursing degree in 1993 and practiced in Onaga for the next fifteen years.
She was a member of St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, Onaga, KS and after retiring and moving to Wamego in 2006 she was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.
Martha loved the Lord and demonstrated it with her servants’ heart. She was always ready to lend a hand or just come to your home if you needed someone to talk to. She served the community in various ways over the years: USD #322 School board member, Marriage Encounter instructor, 4-H leader, Softball coach, St. Vincent De Paul lay minister and catechism teacher and St. Bernard’s Women’s Guild.
Her other loves included baking, gardening, bowling, dancing with her husband, and most of all, being a wife/mother/grandmother. She had a way of making each of her grandchildren feel like they were the most special and most loved. Her love of sports was unmatched and magnified for any activity her children and grandchildren participated in. During March Madness you could always count on her being front and center of a TV. She had a sharp wit and great sense of humor and always made those around her feel special. She was one of a kind.
She is survived by her husband Lee, children: John (Kathy) Bettencourt, Wamego, KS, Laura (Rusty) Chrest, Silt, CO, Sandra (Tyler) Roberts, Frisco, TX and Linda (Cole) McDiffett, Wamego, KS. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren: Derek (Janie) Berry, Shawna (Steven) Rohr, Blaine (Kendra) Bettencourt, Bailey (Jared) Edling, Kendall, Brynne & Emerson Hammes; Reece, Gabriel, Grant & Tate Warren; Morgan, Layton, Hadley & Grace Bettencourt and five great-grandchildren: Owen, Katelyn, Paige, Adalynn & Jaxston.
Preceding her in death were her parents; sister Carol Bahret; son, Dr. Mark Bettencourt and great-granddaughter Cadence Rohr.
The family would like to thank the Elara Caring Hospice staff for the excellent care and support they provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caring Community Foundation, on memo line please put Martha Bettencourt/Onaga Hospital. Please send to Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, July 6th at 10:30am at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Wamego, Kansas with COVID-19 Guidelines in affect. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com
