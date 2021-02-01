Wamego- On Saturday, January 23, 2021, Rex White, loving husband and father of three children, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 50.
Rex was born on April 29, 1970 in Manhattan, KS to Weldon White, Sr. and Flossie Dinger. Rex attended Manhattan grade school to 5 th grade and then attended Wamego schools, graduating from Wamego High in 1988. On July 25, 1994, he married Christina White. They raised three daughters, Stacey, Amber and Kellie. He worked as an assembly worker at Caterpillar Work Tools from 2009 – 2014 and then at Jeffrey Energy Center as a union laborer until retiring in 2016 due to health reasons.
Rex enjoyed fishing whenever he could. He was also an avid music lover. Rex really enjoyed being a grandfather, and was a great one. He was known for always being there to help wherever and whenever he could. He always encouraged everyone to make the best out of every situation.
Rex is survived by his wife Christina, of the home; his three children: Stacey, Amber, and Kellie, his mother Flossie and father Weldon, Sr.; four brothers: Ernest, Weldon, Jr., Chester, and Howard; his sisters: Rhonda and Amanda; and his half-brother, Wayne. He is also survived by his two son-in-laws, Anthony and Michael, as well as his three grandchildren: Kyler, Avery, and Delilah, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of life for Rex will be held at the Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego on Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.. Memorials in honor of Rex and his family are suggested to his Go Fund Me account (862469b4) benefiting the family with help in covering expenses. Condolences may also be left at www.stewartfuneralhomes.com.
