Richard L. “Dick” Smith
Richard L. “Dick” Smith, 92, of Wamego, KS passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Valley Vista Good Samaritan Society in Wamego.
On August 16, 1927, Dick, was born to Horace and Nellie (Hankammer) Smith in Alma, KS. He graduated from Wamego High School in 1945. He was united in marriage with Bonnie Stewart on October 4, 1945. She preceded him in death in 2012.
Dick was a lifetime farmer. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends on camping and fishing excursions. He also enjoyed his annual Colorado trips to pick peaches and the occasional casino visit. You could rely on locating Dick at the Kream Kup catching up on the local news over a cup of coffee.
He is survived by two children, Ric Smith (Joyce), Wamego, KS, and Boncilla Lowry, Westmoreland, KS; a sister-in-law, Susan Stewart, Wamego, KS; six grandchildren, Lorren Hill, Michelle Kennedy, Jeff Hill, Christine Oxner, Stephanie Smith, and Scott Smith; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
He is also preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Clifford Smith.
Funeral Services for Dick will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. Burial will follow in the Wabaunsee Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 13th at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to Valley Vista Good Samaritan Society and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, P.O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Online condolences may also be left at www.stewartfuneralhomes.com
