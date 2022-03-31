Richard William Knostman passed away at his home in Wickenburg, Arizona, on March 16, 2022. He was born in Wamego, Kansas, on August 9, 1931, to William Harry and Ruth Jane (Peck) Knostman. He grew up in Wamego, spending his youth fishing, swimming, scouting and playing various sports. Richard graduated from Wamego High School in 1949 and attended Kansas State College/University, where he received a BS degree in Business Administration in 1953.
Following graduation in 1953 Richard married his college sweetheart, Suzanne O’Bryant. Suzanne passed away in 2006. They had 3 children and 6 grandchildren. In 2007 Richard married Patricia Jones.
Richard and his father were the first father and son to letter in basketball at Kansas State. Richard, “Dick”, received All-American basketball honors while at Kansas State and was selected to the National Basketball Coaches Association 1978 Silver Anniversary All-American Team. He was a member of the Wamego High School Athletic Hall of Fame, Kansas State University Hall of Fame, and the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame. His jersey was retired and hangs in Bramlage Coliseum at Kansas State.
After a short time playing professional basketball for the Syracuse Nationals, Dick spent 2 years as an officer in the U.S. Air Force. He then attended the University of Utah where he received a degree in Geological Engineering. He worked for Anaconda Minerals Company in various capacities as a mineral exploration geologist until his retirement in 1985. His work was concentrated in the western United States, with temporary assignments in Alaska, Australia, Iran, and Indonesia.
Upon retirement Dick and Suzanne moved to Chaffee County, Colorado, where he conducted a consulting business specializing in natural zeolites. Dick enjoyed fly-fishing and golfing. Later he and Trish enjoyed camping, kayaking and fishing trips to Montana.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Betty Doyle and Marjorie Schoengerdt and brother Harry Knostman. He is survived by his wife, Trish, sons Rick (Sarah) and Chuck (Joni) and daughter Sarah (Steve) and stepchildren Jesse (Bari) and Abby (Chris), eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
