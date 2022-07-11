Robert (Bob) Allison was born and raised in Chanute, KS.
He served in the Navy, then began his teaching career in Kansas City, Kansas, at Argentine High School and Harmon High School.
While at Argentine, he was an extraordinary teacher and head coach in football and assistant coach in both basketball and track. Later in his career, he served as a Guidance Counselor until retirement in 1991.
He married the love of his life, Barbara, in 1960, had 3 daughters, Stephanny Sauceda, Brenda (Merl) Page and Tracy (Chris) Kerth.
He leaves three granddaughters, Andrea Whitacre, Nicole Weathers, and Kelli Cox; three grandsons, Michael Page, Tyler Kerth, and Connor Kerth; five great-grandsons and four great-granddaughters.
Bob was an active member of Christ Church Anglican at 91st and Nall. Memorials can be made to Christ Church Anglican or Evergreen Hospice, in care of Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, Kansas, 66210.
Details on visitation and funeral: www.overlandparkchapel.com
