Robert (Bob) Holvorson of Junction City died February 5. He was born February 10, 1934 in St Marys, graduated from high school in 1952 and from Emporia State University. He taught high school for 30 years. Survivors include his sister, Sherry Holvorson , his daughter Lori Gill and son Dale.
