Robert D. Bates, 78, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday (July 19, 2022) at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
Born February 25, 1944 in Wamego, Kansas, Bob was the son of Lloyd and Della (Botts) Bates. He had been married to Terry Torrey and to that union were born two children, Rachel and Russell. Bob shared the last 32 years of his life with Janet Hill who survives.
Bob loved the outdoors and watching animals in nature whenever he could. He was an avid hunter and loved to tell stories to family and friends.
Bob worked as a driver for MCM for many years until his retirement in 2009. He had previously worked for Prockish Trucking and Abilene Concrete Supply.
Survivors include two children, Rachel Jarvis of Wakefield, KS and Russell Bates of Lawrence, KS; his life partner, Janet Hill; five grandchildren, Amber Bates, Logan Jarvis, Dylan Bates, Lance Jarvis and Brody Bates; four great grandchildren; two brothers, Jim Bates (Judy) of Lakeville, MN and Tom Bates (Pat) of Lawrence, KS; a sister, Bonnie Siebert of Topeka, KS; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bill Bates; and two sisters, Jean Prockish and Joyce Page.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday morning (July 27, 2022) at 11:00 in the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego with Pastor Kevin Larson officiating. Burial with Military Honors by the U. S. Army Funeral Honors Detail and Wamego American Legion Post No. 172 will be in Wamego City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday morning from 9:30 until the time of services at the funeral home in Wamego.
Memorials may be made to Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home to help with expenses.
