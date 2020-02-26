Robert Dale Mayer
Robert Dale Mayer, 89, Westmoreland, passed away at his home Monday, February 3, 2020. Born July 5, 1930 in Westmoreland, son of Edward and Junia Kanode Mayer. He married Ardyth J. White in 1951. She preceded him in death in 2006. Survivors: Robert Allen Mayer and Cindy Heptig. Condolences: www.stewartfuneralhomes.com
