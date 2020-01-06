Robert W. Ping
Robert W. Ping died Jan. 2, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born to Russell and Jerretta Ping on June 15, 1940 in Washington, Indiana.
Proceeded in death by his father, mother, brothers; Johnny, Jim, Gib, sisters; Sally Ann Price and Mary Elizabeth Boner, Indianapolis, Indiana.
Robert married Kay Grieshaber on Dec. 29, 1960 in Topeka. Last month, they celebrated 59 years of marriage.
Survivors include wife Kay, Topeka, Kansas; daughter, Julie Ping, Cypress, Texas, Son and daughter-in-law, David and Wendy Ping, Olathe, Kansas.
Funeral services were held Jan. 6. Funeral services were held at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka, KS. Graveside services followed at the Wamego City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in lieu of flowers.
To leave a special message for Robert's family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
