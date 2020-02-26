Rodney Wayne Barr
Rodney Wayne Barr, age 65, of Manhattan, died January 6, 2020, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
He was born November 8, 1954, in Manhattan, the son of James Albert and Joy June (Hemphill) Barr.
Rodney graduated from Manhattan High School in 1972, and them from Manhattan Area Vo-Tech in Auto Mechanics.
Rodney worked for Clay’s Auto for 20 plus years and then for Auto Zone for 20 years.
He played the violin when he was younger and had a love of music his entire life, he enjoyed radio control cars, flying kites, trap shooting and everything about cars and racing.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents and by one sister Lori Brodersen.
Survivors include two siblings: David Barr and Candace Teaford both of Manhattan; one niece Bridget Brodersen and his brother-in-law Pat Brodersen.
Cremation is planned with the family to receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. Saturday at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Private family inurnment will be in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Zeandale Community Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
