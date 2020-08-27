Roland D. "RD" Decker,
Roland D. "RD" Decker, 65, of Westmoreland, KS passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Community Hospital Onaga. He was born March 9, 1955 in Manhattan, KS, the son of William Dale and Erma Jean (Harrison) Decker, and attended Manhattan schools thru the 8th grade. He then moved to Andover, KS, where he attended and graduated from Andover High school. He worked as a truck driver, starting with Blenn Trucking for many years, and then for Decker Trucking of Westmoreland for many years until retirement.
RD was a great brother to have. He was always helpful to his siblings, was a very private person and kept a lot to himself not wanting to bother others, was a hard worker, and a big fan of the K.C. Royals and Chiefs.
Survivors include two brothers, Jody Decker of Westmoreland, Kevin Decker (Kathy), Trezvant, TN; two sisters, Nola Hurley (Dennis) of Huntington, TN, and Tina Jozwiak (Mark), Millbrook, AL. He was also an uncle with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both parents, and three brothers, Billy, Dennis, and Bobby Joe.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. Visitation with family will be held Monday beginning at 10:00 a.m. to time of the service. Burial will be in Westmoreland City Cemetery. Memorials for Roland are suggested to the American Diabetes Association, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, P.O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
Due to Covid-19, the use of face masks and social distancing will be appreciated, protecting those who come to pay respects to Roland and his family.
