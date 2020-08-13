Ron McNaughton
Ron McNaughton, Age 69 of Ottawa, KS Bother of Judy (Jay) Hildreth passed away Monday, August 10th, 2020 at Olathe Medical Center.
Services will be held Monday August 17th from 5-7 at the Dengel and Son Mortuary, Ottawa KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church c/o The Mortuary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.