Ronald Alan Cox, 71, of Wamego, Kansas, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Wamego Health Center.
Ronald was born on December 29, 1950, in Oberlin, KS, the son of Ralph Eugene Cox and Georgia Ann (Teeny) Dooly.
He attended Lincoln Highschool then joined the U.S. Navy. After serving in the U.S. Navy Ronald worked for Jeffery Energy Center as an auxiliary equipment operator.
He married Lynn Cox on June 16, 1974, in Ashland, Nebraska. Lynn preceded him in death on November 6, 2021.
Ronald was a member of the American Legion post #172 and the VFW of Topeka. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He also dedicated his time as a den leader for troop #92 in Wamego. He was well known for his generosity, often stopping to help people in need, fixing a meal, or fixing their car.
His children survive him; Crystal McWilliams (Michael), Martinsburg, West Virginia, John Cox (Jessica), Wamego, Shylee Cox (Jeremy Bohanon), Wamego, and Sam Cox (Erin), Nashville, Tennessee; and his four grandchildren, Mya, Mitchell, Alexandra, and Twyla. His brother, Tim (Luella) Cox, sisters, Teresa (Kevin) Keast, and Jill (Alan) Juhnke, and many nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lynn Cox, and brother Mike Cox.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. Inurnment will take place at the Louisville Cemetery following the service. The family suggests memorial contributions to the VFW of Topeka, Kansas, and those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
