Ronald L. Arand, 75, Belvue, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at his home.
He was born May 19, 1947, at Wamego, the son of Lyle and Ruth Ross Arand. Ron graduated from Wamego High School in 1965 and attended Butler County Community College, where he played football. Ron joined the Kansas National Guard and served with the United States Navy on the USS Ozborn during Vietnam. He was honorably discharged on September 25, 1969.
Ron retired from Caterpillar in Wamego after 35-plus years. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Wamego. Ron enjoyed playing slow-pitch softball and loved drag racing, hunting, and fishing. Watching his kids and grandkids play ball was always a joy.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Larry, and his son, Russell.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 44 years, Silke, at their home; three sons, Robert (Sherry) Arand, Christopher Arand, and Scott Arand; his sister, Carolyn Arand & Lil Sis, Janice Flanary; grandchildren, Elizabeth, JD, Savannah, and Austin.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M. at Piper Funeral Home, St. Marys. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536
To leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
