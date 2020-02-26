Ronald “Lynn” Ballenger
Ronald “Lynn” Ballenger, 74, of Wamego, Kansas passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at his home in Wamego. Lynn was born in Neodesha, Kansas, on November 9, 1945 to Joseph “Joe” and Ruth Cora Crowell Ballenger. He attended schools in Longton, KS, Humboldt, KS and graduated from Humboldt High School in 1963. Lynn enlisted into the U.S. Air Force, attaining the rank of Sergeant before his honorable discharge in 1969. Following his military service, Lynn started work at Lawrence Energy Center from 1969 to 1977, and then as the maintenance coordinator at Jeffrey Energy Center in Pottawatomie County until his retirement in 2002.
He was a member of the American Legion Harold Johnson Post 172, Wamego, the Wamego Country Club, and the Patriot Guard and American Legion Riders-Chapter 172 which he was very active with and enjoyed riding together with his friends and other veterans. He also enjoyed his time doing things with the grandkids, traveling to many places with his wife Cindy, and working in his yard. He was very handy fixing just about anything.
Lynn married Ann Genevieve Hess on November 12, 1966 at St. Joseph’s Church in Humboldt. She preceded him in death on November 22, 2003. He married Lucinda “Cindy” M. Fairchild on July 2, 2005 in Wamego. She survives of the home.
Survivors also include three sons: Jim Ballenger (Laura), Picayune, MS, Bill Ballenger (Christie), LaVernia, TX, Jason Ballenger, (Mandy), Wamego, KS; three step-children: Kevan Wanklyn (Shannon Colbin), Frankfort, KS, Morgan Wanklyn (Lynsey), Frankfort, KS, Ashley Cashier (Travis), Wellington, KS; one brother, Joseph “Pete” Ballenger (Janice), Lawrence, KS; 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Colleen Weilert.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church of Wamego. Inurnment will follow in St. Bernard’s Cemetery. Lynn’s cremains will lie in-state Monday, March 2nd beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, where the family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Legion Riders-Chapter 172, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, PO Box 48, 66547. Condolences may also be left at: www.stewartfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.