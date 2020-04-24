Ronald “Ron” E. Fox
Ronald “Ron” E. Fox, 75, of Wamego, Kansas, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Kansas. He had been a long-time resident of the community and is deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.
Ron was born on December 28, 1944, in Pawnee City, Nebraska, the son of Don and Rita Fox. He grew up on a farm. Ron graduated from Emmett High School. He proudly served in the Kansas National Guard and U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era.
Early on, Ron worked at Capital Marble & Tile, followed by employment at Goodyear. He later opened, Ron’s Ceramic Tile. He took great pride in detail and precise craftsmanship which is treasured by many. He retired in 2015.
He was a member of Saint Bernard’s Catholic Church, St. George American Legion and Santa Fe Trail Association.
Due to Ron’s kind heart and fun-loving demeanor he never met a stranger. Ron was a gifted conversationalist and storyteller. Ron brought joy everywhere he went.
Ron frequented the local coffee shop, where he enjoyed connecting with friends, new and old alike. In recent years, he enjoyed playing cards at the Wamego Senior Center. Ron loved driving around and keeping up with community developments. He would often swing by the car wash. Family laughed that he may have gone thru the car wash multiple times a day. He was known for stopping to visit with those he encountered along the way. He was always eager to lend a hand, to anyone that needed it. Ron loved time spent with his family and enjoyed capturing memories with his phone.
Ron enjoyed the outdoors. He spent time driving an ATV, fishing, mowing for others and helping with farm work. Recently, Ron finished building his first squirrel feeder.
Ron married Judy Caudill. She preceded him in death. Ron then married Marcia Birney on August 6, 1978, in Manhattan, KS. She survives at their home.
Ron is also survived by his children; Amy Birdwell (Lee), Jason Fox (Shannon), and Justin Fox (Beth); his grandchildren, Cody Birdwell (Chelsea), Kinley Fox, Kylin Fox, Luke Fox, Zach Fox, and Mark Fox; one great-grandchild, Owen Birdwell; his siblings, Jerry Fox, Jeanette Otter (Norbert), Eugene Fox (Janet), Gary Fox (Evelyn), and Randy Fox. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Rita Fox, his late wife, Judy, his son, Scott Fox, his stepson, Jeff Birney Fox, and sister-in-law Marikay Fox.
A graveside inurnment service, with military honors, will be held at the St. George Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Ron’s Life at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Ron Fox Memorial Fund, and those may be sent in care of Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. Online condolences may be made at campanellafuneral.com.
