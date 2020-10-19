Ronald (Ron) Rodney Hashagen
Ronald (Ron) Rodney Hashagen, 77, of Westmoreland, Kansas, died Saturday, October 3, 2020.
A Celebration of Life was held October 16, 2020 at the Cowboy Country Church, 19880 Line Road, Wamego, Kansas. Ron was interred at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Manhattan, Kansas.
Memorial contributions: Cowboy Country Church in Ron's honor.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.