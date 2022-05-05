Rosemary O’Connor of Olathe, Kansas died March, 22, 2022. Rosemary was born March 5, 1924 in Blaine, Kansas the daughter of Gus and Peggy (Sheahon) Solas. She graduated from Blaine Rural High School and Mount St. Scholastica in Atchison, Kansas with a math and teaching degree. She taught high school math for one year each in Belleville and Circleville, Kansas. She then worked in Kansas City.
Rosemary married Lawrence O’Connor on November 3, 1951. He preceded her in death on November 22, 1988. Rosemary was a farm wife and homemaker until her youngest started school. She renewed her teaching certificate resumed her career in education. She taught one year in Onaga, Kansas and the remainder of her twenty-five plus year career as a fourth-grade teacher in Westmoreland, Kansas.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings Michael V. Solas, Jack Solas, and Dorothy Lidster.
Rosemary is survived by her sons: Jack O’Connor (Barb), Bill O’Connor (Debbie) and Mark O’Connor (Michelle), her grandchildren Amie O’Connor (Steve Maddox), Keith O’Connor (Angelica), Patrick O’Connor (Dominique), Megan Carter (Paul), Kevin O’Connor, Erin Joerger (Tom), Katie O’Connor and great-grandchildren Braylen, Savannah, Madison, Whitney, Louis, Liam, Jackson and Mateo. She is also survived by her sibling Lolita Edwards (Pat) and sister-in-law Marilyn O’Connor.
Services will be held at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Blaine, Kansas on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m., Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 13305 KS-16, Blaine, KS 66549.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcgilleyhoge.com for the O'Connor family.
