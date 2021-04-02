Russell Dale “Butch” Hodges, Sr., 77, of St. George, Kansas, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Via Christi Health Center in Manhattan. His hard-fought battle with multiple health issues in recent years is just one example of his strong-willed personality and his ability to live life at its fullest. He was a life-long resident of the community.
Butch was born on April 26, 1943, in Manhattan, Kansas, the son of Loran and Irene Ward Hodges. He attended local schools and graduated in 1961 from St. George High School.
Butch worked in construction and was a foreman for Konza Construction. He worked alongside his crew doing concrete work at Fort Riley, Junction City, Manhattan and the surrounding area.
Butch loved to work in his garden, cut wood and mushroom hunting. He also enjoyed fishing and watching K-State Football. In his earlier years he farmed with his father.
Butch married Amy Sexton in Reno, Nevada, in 1984. She preceded him in death.
Butch is survived by his son, Keefe Hodges (Kelsie), St. George; his brothers, Dennis Hodges (Sherill), Gary “Doc” Hodges, and Edwin “Ed” Hodges (Cheri), all of St. George; his grandchildren, Tyler Hodges, Ashley Young, Parisa Hodges, Amani Hodges, Maya Hodges, Jaylee Hodges, Kenzleigh Mumpower; and his great-grandchildren, Mackinsey, Randy, Jackson, and Charlie Hodges, and Oren Young. Butch was also preceded in death by his parents; his sons, Russell “Miles” Hodges, Randy Hodges, Tommy Hodges and Robert Bruner; and his brother Willard Hodges.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Burial will follow at St. George City Cemetery. Butch will lie-in-state, on Monday, from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm for friends and family pay respects. The family suggests memorial contributions to Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
