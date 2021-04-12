Sandra Faye Heideman, 66, of Alma, Kansas, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Graveside services were held Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Alta Vista Cemetery. Condolences and Memorials to Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home www.campanellastewart.com.
