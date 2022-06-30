Sandra “Sandy” Sue (Kelsey) Dickens age 79, a resident of Prattville, AL formally of Wamego passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at a local hospital.
Sandy was born on November 8, 1942, the daughter of George Henry Kelsey & Ethel Fern Halderman. She attended Wamego City High School. She later attended cosmetology school and worked as a beautician in Topeka.
Sandy married Michael Dickens in Topeka, KS on September 23, 1961, he preceded her in death on November 27, 2003. Three children were born to this union, Sean Dickens and Dawn White. The family resided in Bourbon, MO where she devoted her time to her family as a homemaker. Mike and Sandy later retired in Millbrook, AL. After Mike’s passing Sandy worked at a daycare where she enjoyed her babies, and everyone called her “Granny Sandy”.
She was an avid Nascar fan (Dale Jr.) and enjoyed playing cards. She most enjoyed traveling. She traveled to the Netherlands to see the tulips. She was a member of Centerpoint Church of Millbrook, AL.
Sandy is survived by her son Sean Dickens (Cindy), daughter Dawn White (Patrick), brothers Robert Kelsey (Sharon), Jim Kelsey (Teresa), uncle, Bill Halderman, brother-in-law, Larry Jacobson, four grandchildren, Gayle Kleinschritz (David), Travis Dickens, Rachel Barker (Josh), and Christopher White, and two great-grandchildren, Kylee and James. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents George Henry Kelsey & Ethel Fern Halderman Kelsey, husband Michael Dickens, son Michael Dickens II, sisters, Donna Mae and Peggy Jo Jacobson, and Patricia Fern.
A celebration of life will be held July 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. Burial will take place in the Wamego City Cemetery.
