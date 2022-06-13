Sara S. Carnahan, 91, of Wamego, Kansas, died Tuesday (June 7, 2022) at the Onaga Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born September 12, 1930, Sara was the daughter of Glenn and Grace (Buchheim) Stockwell. She was a graduate of Randolph High School.
Sara married Quentin N. Carnahan on February 11, 1951, in Randolph. Quentin farmed with family on the land that was homesteaded by his great-great-grandfather. During the construction of Tuttle Creek dam the family moved to the Wamego area where they continued to farm.
Sara received both a bachelor and master’s degree from Kansas State University and was a home economics teacher at Wamego High School. After completing a master’s degree in library science from Emporia State University she became a school librarian, retiring from Wamego High School in 1996.
She enjoyed baking, reading books and magazines, raising flowers, gardening and sharing produce with others. She had been an active member of the Living Word Church in Manhattan where she enjoyed serving in the church library.
Sara is survived by children: David (Ann) Carnahan, Nancy (Brett) Nelson, and Martha (Paul) Brach and grandchildren Amy (Marcos) Lerma, Br. Mark Nelson, Paul (Alexandra) Carnahan, Mollie (LaRon) Tripp, Sam Brach and Austin Brach; and great-grandchildren, Sophia, Olivia & Lucia Lerma, and Jay and Quentin Tripp.
Sara was preceded in death by her parents, husband Quentin on April 4, 2017, brother Glenn (Leota) Stockwell, and sister Gretchen (Bob) Dreith.
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego.
Her cremains will be laid to rest by her immediate family in a private ceremony at Carnahan Creek Cemetery in rural Olsburg, Kansas.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Carnahan Creek Cemetery and those may be sent in care of Union State Bank, PO Box 67, Olsburg, Kansas 66502.
