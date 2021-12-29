Scott Dinger

Scott Donald Dinger, 54, of Wamego, Kansas, died Friday, December 24, 2021, at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka. He was a life-long resident of the community.
Scott was born on September 24, 1967, in Wamego, Kansas, the son of Kenneth and Judith (Wilkerson) Dinger. He attended local school and graduated from Wamego High School. Scott then attended Manhattan Technical College in auto mechanics.
Scott worked many years as a heavy equipment operator and was the owner and operator of Wamego Recycling, Rockin Kansas rock quarry, and the Last Stop in Wamego. He loved everything outdoors. He loved to fish and hunt and in his youth was a trapper. He also was an Eagle Scout. Scott helped authorities’ numerous times with searches and rescue along the Kansas River with his Airboat.
Scott married Dana Davies on November 23, 2007, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She survives at their home.
Scott is also survived by his children; Miranda Dinger and Kenneth Dinger, both of the home; his mother, Judith Dinger, Wamego; his siblings, Tammie Campbell (Kevin), St. George, Ronald Dinger, Wamego, Lori Plummer (Kenny), Wamego; his mother-in-law, Diana Davies, Wamego, and his brother-in-law, Daren Davies, Topeka. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth, and a father-in-law, Dale Davies.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, January 3, 2022, at Trinity Baptist Church in Wamego. The family will greet friends on Sunday from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. They suggest memorial contributions to the Miranda and Kenneth Dinger Education Fund, and those may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
