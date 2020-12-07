Sera Lynne Mann
Sera Lynne Mann, 72, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at her home with the Last Sacraments graces and all her children by her side.
Sera was born on July 23, 1948 in Ferndale, Michigan, the daughter of Robert and Margaret Harcourt. She had fond memories of being a ballet dancer in her youth. She graduated in 1966 from Ferndale High School. In 1974 she was baptized into the Catholic faith at St Mary Magdalene Church in Hazel Park, Michigan. She moved to St Marys in 1981 and with the strength of the saints and the stubbornness of a mule she single-handedly raised her children. In spite of losing sight completely in her 30s, Sera was a motivation to others by being there to tune into their troubles, offering advice, and continually being a go to individual when somebody requested prayers. She had a talent for recollecting individuals birthdays even without a calendar and was known across town for her acclaimed sung birthday messages.
Those left to cherish her memory include her four children, David (Katrina) Mann, Belleville, IL, Angelin Higgins, Goddard, Jeffrey (Nicole) Mann, Sabetha, Gwendolyn (Dustin) Littrell, St. Marys. Eight grandchildren, Emily, Jesse Marie, Tyler, Maggie, Liliana, Brynlee, Ember and Weston. Her siblings, Robert Harcourt, Avis Colton, Alice Harcourt and her dear friends who she loved like family.
Requiem Mass will be 11:00 A.M Saturday, December 12, 2020, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Maple Hill. Burial will be at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, St. Marys.
A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. Friday, December 11, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Sera's name and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. Online Condolences may be sent to www.piperfuneralhome.com
