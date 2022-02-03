Retired United States Air Force Master Sergeant LeRoy E. Webster, 91, of Westmoreland, Kansas, passed into his eternal life January 30, 2022 at his home with his family beside him.
Born April 30, 1930 in the Fostoria, Kansas area, LeRoy was the son of Albert “Doc” and Gladys (Ephramson) Webster. LeRoy moved to Westmoreland and was a graduate of Westmoreland High School. Following his graduation, he joined the U. S. Air Force, making a 21 year career of it.
While serving in the military, LeRoy married Verla D. Reves on September 24, 1955 in Westmoreland, Kansas and they had two children, Carl and Shari.
After his military service, LeRoy joined the Federal Civil Service where he had his second retirement in 1985.
LeRoy and Verla enjoyed traveling throughout the United States but his greatest enjoyment came in the time he spent with his family.
LeRoy was a member of the Westmoreland American Legion Post No. 186.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Verla; a daughter, Shari Webster of Topeka, KS; a son, Carl Webster and his wife, Anjanette of McKinney, TX; four grandchildren, Vincent Smith (Kelly), Angie Bohannan (Tim), Carina Webster and Cody Webster; four great grandchildren, Tyler, Brianna, Abigayl and Annabelle; many loving step grandchildren, step great grandchildren and step great great grandchildren; and a sister, Nila Parks of Manhattan, KS.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dale; and a sister, Donna.
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego.
Private family inurnment with Military Honors by the U. S. Air Force Funeral Detail will be in Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Ft. Riley.
Friends are invited to attend a celebration of LeRoy’s life on Friday afternoon (February 11, 2022) from 2:00 to 4:00 at the Westmoreland Community Center. The family asks that you kindly wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the American Legion Post No. 186, American Legion Auxiliary No. 186 or Accord Hospice of Manhattan and can be left with Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, P. O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
