Shaila Jean Estes, 78, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Georgetown Community Hospital. Born January 2, 1944 in Manhattan, Kansas she was the daughter of the late Arnold and Louise (Hunt) Latschar. Shaila attended local schools as well as Kansas State University, where she studied music. She worked as a pattern folder at McCall’s Pattern Company. Shaila was involved in many different types of employment including working at St. George Elementary for a time. She finished her working career as a rural mail carrier for the US Postal Service delivering mail in the Wamego area. Shaila was a talented organist. She began playing for the churches she attended at age 15. Shaila and Jesse attended Great Crossings Baptist Church in Stamping Ground Kentucky most recently, where she played the organ for services until two weeks before she passed. A lifelong member of the Wamego Kansas area, Shaila will be best remembered as the organist for Trinity Baptist Church. She and Jesse were very active members of the church. Shaila was planning to make a trip back “home” this summer.
Shaila will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 59 years, Jesse Estes, children, Barry (Angel) Estes, Jessica (Darin) Willard, Chuck (Melissa) Estes, siblings, Marcia (Glenn) Shields, Kenneth (Roberta) Latschar, Mike Latschar, 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11 o’clock at Trinity Baptist Church. Family will be in attendance at 10 o’clock to greet friends and relatives prior to the services for fellowship and coffee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.