Shawn W. Moore, age 64 of Lincoln died June 7, 2022 at his home. He was born February 5, 1958 Ruislip Air Force Base in Middlesex, England to Patricia and William and Patricia (Southall) Moore. He graduated from Wamego Kansas High in 1974. Through his life, Shawn held various positions at Quality Petroleum in Wamego, Kansas, Dirt Cheap Records and Books in Lincoln Nebraska, Lincoln Landscaping, and a Landscape Company and Retail Produce Company in Oakland, California.
Shawn is survived by father William Moore; sister Sandra Moore; niece Jacqueline Tate
nephews Jeff Tate and Ryan Moats. He was preceded in death by his mother Patricia and grandparents.
Services will be private. Send condolences online at NebraskaCremation.com.
