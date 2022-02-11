Sheila Kay Marcy, 53, of St. George, KS, passed away January 30, 2022, at her home. Shelia was born during a blizzard, on December 23, 1968, at the Greeley County Hospital, Tribune, KS, to Lynn and Kay (Hutchison) Marcy.
Sheila attended school in Leoti, KS, where she was a member of the Leoti Swim Club. Sheila was an excellent swimmer and won many swimming awards. After the 10th grade, she moved to Winona, KS with her parents and graduated from Tri-Plains High School in 1987. She received a full scholarship to Colby Community College for band and track and even had an invitation to the KU Relays for her track performance. After graduating from Colby, she went on to further her education at Kansas State University. There she was a member of the Livestock Judging Team and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business.
Soon after graduation, she went to work at the Landmark Bank, in Manhattan. When it sold, she went to work at the UMB Bank, where she was presently working. Sheila served on the Board of Directors for the Columbia Theater, in Wamego, KS and was one of the founders of the St. George Hometown Festival.
Sheila was her Daddy’s special hunting and fishing buddy. She was an excellent cook and was well known for her wacky cake and banana bread. She and her friends, Joni Webster and Mary Anderson, “The Three Musketeers” had many fun evenings working together at Blackjack Recreation. Sheila was a member of the United Methodist Church, in Oakley.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Kay (Hutchison) Marcy.
She is survived by her father Lynn and stepmother Pat Ryan; her companion, Kevin Litzinger; “chosen sister”, Rachel See, “chosen brother” David See and “little buddy” Andrew See, all of Scott City, KS; stepbrother Brad Ryan and wife Rachel, of Hutchinson, KS; stepsister Jennifer Newton and husband Bill, of Athens, Ohio; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends.
Sheila was a very fun-loving person who never knew a stranger. She always had a beautiful smile and a special laugh. She will be missed.
Services were conducted Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the United Methodist Church, Oakley, KS. with burial in the Oakley City Cemetery.
A local celebration of life will be hosted from 2-4pm, Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Black Jack Hills Event Center, 13450 Chapman Rd, St. George, KS 66535.
Memorials can still be made to the Tri-County Amusement Association and sent in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 204, Oakley, KS 67748. For information or condolences visit www.baalmannmortuary.com.
