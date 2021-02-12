ALMA – Sheryl Lynn Cease, age 66, Wamego, KS passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Stormont Vail Health Center in Topeka, KS.
On September 27, 1954 Sheryl, was born to Morris & Tessie (Grovenburg) Holloway in Manhattan, KS. Sheryl graduated from St. George High School and worked as a waitress, hog farmer and a homemaker. Sheryl was united in marriage with Larry Cease on July 6, 1971 in Alma, KS. He survives of the home.
Sheryl was an avid outdoors woman. She was a crack shot at shooting clay pigeons, loved hunting doves, searching for morel mushrooms, and enjoyed fishing for catfish. She was also a great pitch player and like tending and gardening flowers.
She is also survived by two sons, Chris (Tonya) Cease, Abilene, KS, and Garnett (Elizabeth) Cease, St. George, KS; five grandchildren, Jordan Morris, Alexis Windgard, Jacob Windgard, Christopher Cease, Jr., and Chrisxavier Cease; two great-grandchildren, Ella Cease and Oaklen Cease; four siblings, Wendall Holloway, Wamego, KS, Wendie Harris, Clay Center, KS, Wanda Tabb, Westmoreland, KS, and Toni Stiles, Rossville, KS; a half-brother, Iris (Jennifer) Holloway, St. George, KS; three step brothers, Bob Bussart, Salina, KS, Leon Bussart, Nebraska, and Roger (Barb) Bussart, Paxico, KS; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, step father, Leon Bussart, Sr., and brother, Morris Holloway, Jr.
Private funeral services will Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego, KS. Public graveside services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the Louisville Cemetery in Louisville, KS. Sheryl will lie from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17 th at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter, and may be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Online condolences may also be left at www.campanellastewart.com
