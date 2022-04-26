Steven (Steve) Joseph DeVader, 64, of St. Marys, KS, died and went to where he can peacefully fish for all of eternity on April 22, 2022.
Born in Topeka on September 8, 1957, Steve grew up and attended schools in St. Marys. After his high school graduation in 1975 he attended Kaw Area Technical School and earned an associate degree in Heating & Cooling. He had a decades-long career in HVAC, helping his community in the hottest of the summer heat and the coldest of the winter cold. He and Jeanne married in Manhattan, KS on June 2, 1984. He formerly served on the St. Marys City Commission. Steve enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and could be found golfing, fishing, hunting, cooking, watching the Chiefs or Jayhawks and practical joking. There were few things Steve couldn’t fix, earning him the nickname “MacGyver.”
He is survived by the love of his life, Jeanne DeVader (Plummer) and his three dear children, Emily (DeVader) Kohl (Jeff) of Ellis, KS, Beth Dyer of Illinois and Daniel DeVader of Lawrence, KS. Steve had five beloved grandchildren, his partners in crime: Makenna, Addison and Taylor Kohl and Quinton and Ezra Purdom. Steve is also survived by his parents, Henry (Hank) and Elaine DeVader of St. Marys and his siblings Kathy Cornwell of Newton, KS, Mike DeVader (Peggy) of St. Marys and Jeannette DeVader of Kansas City, MO. Finally, Steve leaves behind his rag tag group of troublemaking, lifelong friends, who the family love very much.
Visitation services will be at the Immaculate Conception Centennial Building in St. Marys on Thursday, April 28 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm with the Rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be officiated by Father Justin Hamilton at Immaculate Conception in St. Marys on Friday, April 29 at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Emmett, KS.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of St. Francis Hospital in Topeka, KS and St. Marys Manor.
Memorial donations may be made to the Steve DeVader Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date. Those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego, Kansas. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
