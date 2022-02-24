Teresa Anne Disberger, of St. George, passed away peacefully with family by her side on February 20, 2022, in Manhattan. She was born in Herington, KS, on April 17, 1964, to Dale Disberger and Irma Meyer.
Teresa lived most of her live in the Council Grove area except for the last year. She attended schools in Council Grove, graduating with the class of 1982. Teresa attended her freshman year of college at K-State, then Colby Jr. College her sophomore year, and graduated from Emporia State University with a degree in teaching.
Teresa started her career out as a substitute teacher in Council Grove, before being hired full-time. Her first 3 years she taught 3rd grade, followed by 3 years of 6th grade, then her last 25years was teaching math to 7th and 8th grade students. Teresa loved and respected her students, which they did in return, and she respected all her other fellow teachers and staff members. She received many honors to include USD 417 Master Teacher, Teacher of the Year in 2011, and The Kansas Master Teacher awards. She was well known with her students for making her famous double decker rice krispie squares as rewards and traveling treats. Besides teaching Teresa also served as a 4-H leader, assistant volleyball coach and cheerleading coach, and she was also a CCD instructor at St. Rose of Lima Church. Teresa made an impact in a lot of students lives over the years. She would always tell everyone that she got another 100 new kids every year, which she was proud of.
She is survived by her mother Irma; brothers, Dan Disberger (Shelley) of Higginsville, MO, and Bill Disberger (Brandie) of St. George; 3 nephews, Trevor, Brigham, and Brock; aunts, Janice, and Mildred; special friends, Judy and Ron Parks, Brett and Toni Payne, Casey and Sara Parks, Julian and Ronnie, and her god son Jackson. She was preceded in death by her father Dale, uncles, Edward and Jay, aunt Vina, and her grandparents.
Rosary will be held on Sunday, February 27th at 5:00pm, with visitation from 5:30 to 6:30 at St. Rose Lima Rose Catholic Church. A memorial service will take place at 10:00 am on Monday, February 28th, also at St. Rose. Sawyer Funeral Home is serving the family.
Memorial contributions may be given to Morris County 4-H foundation, 501 W. Main, Council Grove, KS 66846 or to USD 417 School Enhancement Fund, 17 Wood Street, Council Grove, KS 66846.
Condolences may be left at www.sawyerchapel.com.
